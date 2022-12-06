I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Agiliti Inc. (AGTI).

After finishing at $17.43 in the prior trading day, Agiliti Inc. (NYSE: AGTI) closed at $19.72, up 13.14%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1807812 shares were traded. AGTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.15.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AGTI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 78.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 18, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $16.

On May 18, 2021, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $16.50.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on May 18, 2021, with a $16.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when Leonard Thomas J sold 30,000 shares for $20.47 per share. The transaction valued at 614,100 led to the insider holds 927,025 shares of the business.

Leonard Thomas J sold 7,106 shares of AGTI for $143,143 on Jun 22. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 927,025 shares after completing the transaction at $20.14 per share. On Jun 17, another insider, MCCABE MATTHEW E., who serves as the SVP OF FINANCE & TREASURER of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $20.00 each. As a result, the insider received 400,000 and left with 27,844 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Agiliti’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 74.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGTI has reached a high of $23.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.50.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 200.00K shares per day over the past 3-months and 150.38k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 133.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.94M. Shares short for AGTI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.08M with a Short Ratio of 2.75M, compared to 3.03M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.31% and a Short% of Float of 9.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.92 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.89. EPS for the following year is $0.99, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.11 and $0.88.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $273.41M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $279.8M to a low estimate of $269.04M. As of the current estimate, Agiliti Inc.’s year-ago sales were $262.42M, an estimated increase of 4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $317.83M, an increase of 9.40% over than the figure of $4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $323.96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $311.57M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04B, up 11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.27B and the low estimate is $1.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.