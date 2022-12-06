I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD).

After finishing at $4.45 in the prior trading day, TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) closed at $5.12, up 15.06%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3473772 shares were traded.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TXMD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 when Rubric Capital Management LP bought 7,000 shares for $1000.00 per share. The transaction valued at 7,000,000 led to the insider holds 29,000 shares of the business.

Rubric Capital Management LP bought 7,000 shares of TXMD for $7,000,000 on Sep 30. The 10% Owner now owns 22,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1000.00 per share. On Jul 29, another insider, Rubric Capital Management LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 580,000 shares for $25.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,999,950 and bolstered with 1,721,953 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TXMD has reached a high of $30.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.17.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 70.14K shares per day over the past 3-months and 60.22k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 9.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.39M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TXMD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 334.43k with a Short Ratio of 0.39M, compared to 367.55k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.53% and a Short% of Float of 3.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.57 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was -$5.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.74 and -$4.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.74. EPS for the following year is -$1.18, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.18 and -$1.18.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $26.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $26.8M to a low estimate of $26.8M. As of the current estimate, TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.87M, an estimated increase of 3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $33.2M, an increase of 77.70% over than the figure of $3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $33.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $33.2M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TXMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $145M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $102.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $123.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $86.95M, up 42.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $174.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $220M and the low estimate is $128.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.