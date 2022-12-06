In spite of 9F Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JFU) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, 9F Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.20, up 1.03% from its previous closing price of $0.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0020 from its previous closing price. On the day, 891888 shares were traded. JFU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2199 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1950.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of JFU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JFU has reached a high of $1.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2230, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6485.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that JFU traded 397.63K shares on average per day over the past three months and 123.6k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 170.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.56M. Insiders hold about 47.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.80% stake in the company. Shares short for JFU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 394.73k with a Short Ratio of 0.27M, compared to 78.21k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.