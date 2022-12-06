In spite of Arco Platform Limited’s (NASDAQ:ARCE) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ: ARCE) closed at $12.22 down -1.53% from its previous closing price of $12.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 594668 shares were traded. ARCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.10.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Arco Platform Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on October 27, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $12 from $19 previously.

On August 30, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $21 to $20.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on August 26, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $27 to $18.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARCE has reached a high of $23.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.11.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ARCE has traded an average of 280.47K shares per day and 594.29k over the past ten days. A total of 55.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.89M. Shares short for ARCE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.49M with a Short Ratio of 1.38M, compared to 1.33M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.62% and a Short% of Float of 5.16%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.55, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.82 and $0.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $48.51M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $50.12M to a low estimate of $47.71M. As of the current estimate, Arco Platform Limited’s year-ago sales were $34.82M, an estimated increase of 39.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $103.77M, an increase of 7.70% less than the figure of $39.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $107.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $98.94M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARCE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $316.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $306.11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $310.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $257.67M, up 20.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $407.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $444.39M and the low estimate is $378.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.