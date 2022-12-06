In the case of Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT), what’s next?

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) closed the day trading at $11.06 down -1.95% from the previous closing price of $11.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1345536 shares were traded. ALT stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.98.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ALT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.40 and its Current Ratio is at 13.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on December 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On June 02, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on June 02, 2021, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Garg Vipin K sold 20,000 shares for $20.02 per share. The transaction valued at 400,322 led to the insider holds 236,797 shares of the business.

Garg Vipin K sold 15,000 shares of ALT for $225,890 on Aug 12. The President and CEO now owns 259,804 shares after completing the transaction at $15.06 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Roberts M Scot, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 10,182 shares for $12.00 each. As a result, the insider received 122,184 and left with 8,305 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 157.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALT has reached a high of $23.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.03.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ALT traded about 2.30M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ALT traded about 915.85k shares per day. A total of 49.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.81M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ALT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.05M with a Short Ratio of 7.29M, compared to 6.76M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.38% and a Short% of Float of 14.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was -$0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.48, with high estimates of -$0.32 and low estimates of -$0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.75 and -$2.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.88. EPS for the following year is -$2.07, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.72 and -$2.5.