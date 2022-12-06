In the case of Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT), what’s next?

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) closed the day trading at $10.84 up 1.69% from the previous closing price of $10.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 602862 shares were traded. HCAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.27.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HCAT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on October 31, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On October 25, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $19 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Llewelyn Linda sold 669 shares for $10.82 per share. The transaction valued at 7,236 led to the insider holds 54,548 shares of the business.

Burton Daniel D. bought 197,078 shares of HCAT for $1,998,213 on Nov 11. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 900,140 shares after completing the transaction at $10.14 per share. On Oct 18, another insider, Llewelyn Linda, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 648 shares for $9.53 each. As a result, the insider received 6,175 and left with 55,217 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCAT has reached a high of $43.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.37.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HCAT traded about 987.73K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HCAT traded about 529.01k shares per day. A total of 54.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.02M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HCAT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.75M with a Short Ratio of 2.14M, compared to 2.53M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.02% and a Short% of Float of 5.05%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 14 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$1.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $275.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $272.59M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $273.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $241.93M, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $295.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $303M and the low estimate is $281.57M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.