In the case of Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM), what’s next?

The closing price of Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) was $3.08 for the day, down -13.73% from the previous closing price of $3.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1260762 shares were traded. SWIM stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SWIM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on July 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $5.50 from $8 previously.

On November 11, 2021, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $18 to $27.

On November 08, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $18.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on November 08, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Laven Mark Phillip bought 7,500 shares for $2.98 per share. The transaction valued at 22,385 led to the insider holds 402,206 shares of the business.

Laven Mark Phillip bought 7,500 shares of SWIM for $21,675 on Nov 18. The Director now owns 394,706 shares after completing the transaction at $2.89 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Latham’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWIM has reached a high of $27.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8134, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.2283.

Shares Statistics:

SWIM traded an average of 762.03K shares per day over the past three months and 796.99k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 113.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.78M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SWIM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.41M with a Short Ratio of 2.13M, compared to 2.25M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.06% and a Short% of Float of 5.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.82 and $0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.7. EPS for the following year is $0.66, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.18 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $198.2M to a low estimate of $170.05M. As of the current estimate, Latham Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $158.74M, an estimated increase of 20.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $158.35M, an increase of 14.00% less than the figure of $20.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $165M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $152.75M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWIM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $858.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $721.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $762.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $630.46M, up 21.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $735.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $811.4M and the low estimate is $670M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.