In What Direction Will New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s (NYSE:EDU) Stock Goes From Here?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) closed the day trading at $28.96 down -3.88% from the previous closing price of $30.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2687630 shares were traded. EDU stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.65.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EDU, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 29, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $18.80 to $36.60.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EDU has reached a high of $30.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.72.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EDU traded about 2.15M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EDU traded about 2.15M shares per day. A total of 169.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.44M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EDU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.21M with a Short Ratio of 7.28M, compared to 8.43M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.49 and $0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.99. EPS for the following year is $1.69, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.53 and $1.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EDU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.11B, down -17.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.19B and the low estimate is $2.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.