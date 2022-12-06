Invest in BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) closed at $18.90 in the last session, down -13.82% from day before closing price of $21.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 785559 shares were traded. BLFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.26.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BLFS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 19, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $61.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when DE GREEF RODERICK sold 33,905 shares for $20.59 per share. The transaction valued at 698,104 led to the insider holds 34,314 shares of the business.

Foster Karen A. sold 307 shares of BLFS for $6,119 on Nov 29. The Chief Quality Officer now owns 108,416 shares after completing the transaction at $19.93 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, DE GREEF RODERICK, who serves as the COO & President of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $20.20 each. As a result, the insider received 30,300 and left with 68,219 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLFS has reached a high of $41.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.58.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BLFS traded on average about 362.65K shares per day over the past 3-months and 257.85k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 42.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.78M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BLFS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.57M with a Short Ratio of 3.03M, compared to 2.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.02% and a Short% of Float of 7.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.01 and -$2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.08 and -$0.63.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $42.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $43.5M to a low estimate of $40.1M. As of the current estimate, BioLife Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $33.8M, an estimated increase of 24.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.52M, an increase of 19.30% less than the figure of $24.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $46.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43.5M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $166M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $160.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $163.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $119.16M, up 37.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $200.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $210M and the low estimate is $193M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.