Invest in Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) closed at $1.10 in the last session, down -5.17% from day before closing price of $1.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 568867 shares were traded. CGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CGEN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 13, 2020, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on May 13, 2020, with a $19 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CGEN has reached a high of $4.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8520, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7784.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CGEN traded on average about 1.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 752.91k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 86.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.78M. Insiders hold about 12.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CGEN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.83M with a Short Ratio of 2.67M, compared to 2.12M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.26% and a Short% of Float of 3.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$0.52.