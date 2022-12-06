Invest in Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (YMTX) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $1.72 in the prior trading day, Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: YMTX) closed at $2.05, up 19.19%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1717845 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of YMTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Peters Richard sold 4,584 shares for $1.85 per share. The transaction valued at 8,476 led to the insider holds 100,918 shares of the business.

Epstein Marie sold 1,806 shares of YMTX for $2,157 on Jun 03. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 10,859 shares after completing the transaction at $1.19 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Wyzga Michael D, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 2,887 shares for $1.19 each. As a result, the insider received 3,449 and left with 17,113 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YMTX has reached a high of $3.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 10.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.73M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.60% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$1.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $2.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.5M to a low estimate of $2.5M. As of the current estimate, Yumanity Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.27M, an estimated increase of 10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.5M, an increase of 52.90% over than the figure of $10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YMTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.04M, up 24.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12M and the low estimate is $12M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.