Investing in Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Biora Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.23, down -7.77% from its previous closing price of $0.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0198 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1597159 shares were traded. BIOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2280.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BIOR’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Sarna Surbhi sold 7,517 shares for $0.61 per share. The transaction valued at 4,585 led to the insider holds 148,774 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 71.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIOR has reached a high of $3.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3633, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7697.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BIOR traded 1.27M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 223.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.89M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BIOR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.21M with a Short Ratio of 12.95M, compared to 14.73M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.62% and a Short% of Float of 8.42%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $400k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $250k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.61M, down -99.00% from the average estimate.