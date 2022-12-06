Investing in Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Tuesday Morning Corporation’s stock clocked out at $3.21, down -10.83% from its previous closing price of $3.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 518743 shares were traded. TUEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TUEM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 11.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 11.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TUEM has reached a high of $74.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2564, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5547.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TUEM traded 90.97K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.16M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.81M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TUEM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.63M with a Short Ratio of 0.27M, compared to 6.65M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.03% and a Short% of Float of 17.18%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $174.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $174.75M to a low estimate of $174.75M. As of the current estimate, Tuesday Morning Corporation’s year-ago sales were $183.62M, an estimated decrease of -4.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TUEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $803.86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $803.86M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $803.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $749.81M, up 7.20% from the average estimate.