Is this a Prime Time To acquire Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) stock

The price of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) closed at $2.27 in the last session, up 5.58% from day before closing price of $2.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5935247 shares were traded. ENSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ENSC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Kirkpatrick Lynn bought 27,000 shares for $0.53 per share. The transaction valued at 14,216 led to the insider holds 381,851 shares of the business.

Kirkpatrick Lynn bought 70,000 shares of ENSC for $34,083 on May 25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 354,851 shares after completing the transaction at $0.49 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ensysce’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENSC has reached a high of $140.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5002, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.7900.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ENSC traded on average about 754.28K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.27M shares per day over the past 10 days. Insiders hold about 33.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ENSC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 698.71k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 1.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 3.42%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.8, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.79 and -$0.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.53M, down -10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.9M and the low estimate is $2.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.