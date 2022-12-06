Is this a Prime Time To acquire Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) stock

After finishing at $0.93 in the prior trading day, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) closed at $1.10, up 17.66%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1682 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2131757 shares were traded. ONCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9100.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ONCT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.80 and its Current Ratio is at 9.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 07, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On February 23, 2021, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $21.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when VINCENT RICHARD G bought 2,500 shares for $1.40 per share. The transaction valued at 3,500 led to the insider holds 88,162 shares of the business.

VINCENT RICHARD G bought 2,497 shares of ONCT for $3,706 on Mar 25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 85,662 shares after completing the transaction at $1.48 per share. On Mar 24, another insider, VINCENT RICHARD G, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 3 shares for $1.45 each. As a result, the insider paid 4 and bolstered with 83,165 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 32.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONCT has reached a high of $3.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9840, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1509.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 241.21K shares per day over the past 3-months and 107.97k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 54.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.46M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ONCT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 665.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.72M, compared to 817.76k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 1.21%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.86 and -$0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.91. EPS for the following year is -$0.85, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.72 and -$0.94.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.34M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $900k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.32M, down -66.20% from the average estimate.