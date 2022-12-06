It’s an appealing income play to consider Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR)

The price of Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) closed at $2.22 in the last session, down -1.33% from day before closing price of $2.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 936457 shares were traded. DNMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DNMR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.50.

On September 23, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $21.

On January 06, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $31.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on January 06, 2021, with a $31 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Tuten Scott sold 10,000 shares for $2.68 per share. The transaction valued at 26,820 led to the insider holds 434,136 shares of the business.

Tuten Scott sold 10,000 shares of DNMR for $24,626 on Oct 17. The Chief Marketing Officer now owns 444,136 shares after completing the transaction at $2.46 per share. On Sep 19, another insider, Tuten Scott, who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $3.58 each. As a result, the insider received 35,826 and left with 454,136 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNMR has reached a high of $13.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6416, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0996.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DNMR traded on average about 1.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.19M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 101.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.45M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DNMR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 19.66M with a Short Ratio of 18.82M, compared to 17.76M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.43% and a Short% of Float of 21.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.51 and -$1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.9. EPS for the following year is -$0.84, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.51 and -$1.19.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $12.52M. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.16M to a low estimate of $10.3M. As of the current estimate, Danimer Scientific Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.37M, an estimated decrease of -6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.3M, an increase of 8.90% over than the figure of -$6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $22.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.29M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $75.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $55.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $63.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $58.75M, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $164.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $229M and the low estimate is $124.57M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 159.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.