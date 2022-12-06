It’s an appealing income play to consider Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS)

After finishing at $5.29 in the prior trading day, Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) closed at $5.77, up 9.07%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1148270 shares were traded. PXS stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.11.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PXS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on April 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.50.

On April 24, 2018, Noble Financial started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.

Maxim Group Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 08, 2018, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PXS has reached a high of $5.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.24.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 137.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 85.11k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 10.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.82M. Insiders hold about 54.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PXS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 138.15k with a Short Ratio of 0.25M, compared to 171.66k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.30% and a Short% of Float of 2.87%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.06. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 2 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $16.41M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.58M to a low estimate of $15.23M. As of the current estimate, Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.01M, an estimated increase of 134.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.28M, an increase of 88.50% less than the figure of $134.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.95M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PXS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50.11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.34M, up 109.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $53.48M and the low estimate is $44.32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.