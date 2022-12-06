It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) stock

The closing price of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) was $0.17 for the day, down -12.10% from the previous closing price of $0.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 527352 shares were traded. NDRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1973 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1747.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NDRA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Tokman Alexander Y bought 10,000 shares for $0.17 per share. The transaction valued at 1,700 led to the insider holds 162,857 shares of the business.

Thornton Michael Milos bought 20,000 shares of NDRA for $5,400 on Aug 22. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 352,775 shares after completing the transaction at $0.27 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Tokman Alexander Y, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $0.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,200 and bolstered with 152,857 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NDRA has reached a high of $0.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2548, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2887.

Shares Statistics:

NDRA traded an average of 262.80K shares per day over the past three months and 172.87k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.01M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NDRA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 684.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.60M, compared to 774.45k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.08% and a Short% of Float of 1.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.2M and the low estimate is $4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 676.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.