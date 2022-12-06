It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) stock

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG) closed the day trading at $7.06 down -2.62% from the previous closing price of $7.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 705697 shares were traded. NSTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.86.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NSTG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on March 24, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On January 06, 2021, Cowen Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $75.

On September 09, 2020, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $43.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on September 09, 2020, with a $43 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 when FINNEY ELISHA W sold 1,945 shares for $12.41 per share. The transaction valued at 24,137 led to the insider holds 6,595 shares of the business.

GRAY R BRADLEY sold 8,625 shares of NSTG for $239,844 on Mar 15. The President and CEO now owns 202,298 shares after completing the transaction at $27.81 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Bailey K Thomas, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,110 shares for $27.81 each. As a result, the insider received 58,675 and left with 19,372 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NSTG has reached a high of $43.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.23.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NSTG traded about 1.09M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NSTG traded about 704.29k shares per day. A total of 46.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.24M. Shares short for NSTG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.45M with a Short Ratio of 2.73M, compared to 4.91M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.58% and a Short% of Float of 13.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.62, while EPS last year was -$0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.46, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.34 and -$2.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.63. EPS for the following year is -$2.01, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.82 and -$2.34.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $35.6M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $36M to a low estimate of $35M. As of the current estimate, NanoString Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $37.15M, an estimated decrease of -4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.97M, an increase of 3.60% over than the figure of -$4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $44.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NSTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $145.59M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $141M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $143.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $145.09M, down -1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $207.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $221.4M and the low estimate is $192.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 44.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.