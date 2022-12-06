The name Absci Corporation (ABSI) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Absci Corporation’s stock clocked out at $2.40, down -9.43% from its previous closing price of $2.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 894478 shares were traded. ABSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8799 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3700.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ABSI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 18, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when Korman Sarah bought 4,250 shares for $7.96 per share. The transaction valued at 33,830 led to the insider holds 14,250 shares of the business.

Bedrick Todd bought 2,000 shares of ABSI for $15,000 on Jan 20. The VP, CCPAO now owns 3,000 shares after completing the transaction at $7.50 per share. On Jan 19, another insider, McClain Sean, who serves as the President and Chief Executive of the company, bought 7,155 shares for $6.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,513 and bolstered with 6,368,955 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 37.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABSI has reached a high of $11.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8928, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6076.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ABSI traded 326.02K shares on average per day over the past three months and 453.57k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 91.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.84M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ABSI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.35M with a Short Ratio of 4.90M, compared to 5.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.76% and a Short% of Float of 10.55%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.95 and -$1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.15. EPS for the following year is -$0.93, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.76 and -$1.32.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $1.87M. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.2M to a low estimate of $1M. As of the current estimate, Absci Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.01M, an estimated decrease of -7.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.54M, an increase of 212.70% over than the figure of -$7.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.4M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.78M, up 72.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.51M and the low estimate is $12.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 103.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.