There are many powerful catalysts in the market: ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) can be one of them

The closing price of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) was $0.11 for the day, down -4.21% from the previous closing price of $0.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0050 from its previous closing price. On the day, 739087 shares were traded. THMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1249 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1120.

Ratios:

Our analysis of THMO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 17, 2015, while the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $1.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, THMO has reached a high of $1.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1736, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3388.

Shares Statistics:

THMO traded an average of 1.78M shares per day over the past three months and 3.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.72M. Insiders hold about 26.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.40% stake in the company. Shares short for THMO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 524.78k with a Short Ratio of 0.40M, compared to 413.16k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.68% and a Short% of Float of 1.77%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.04.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.6M to a low estimate of $5.6M. As of the current estimate, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.66M, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.03M, an increase of 37.60% over than the figure of $0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.8M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for THMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.29M, up 25.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.35M and the low estimate is $18.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 57.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.