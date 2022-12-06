There is a good chance CareDx Inc (CDNA) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) closed at $12.53 in the last session, down -5.22% from day before closing price of $13.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1252739 shares were traded. CDNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.40.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CDNA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 25, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On June 03, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $95.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on June 03, 2021, with a $95 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Maag Peter sold 20,000 shares for $24.66 per share. The transaction valued at 493,143 led to the insider holds 297,039 shares of the business.

Colon Grace sold 2,521 shares of CDNA for $62,546 on Aug 10. The Director now owns 4,864 shares after completing the transaction at $24.81 per share. On May 11, another insider, Colon Grace, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,179 shares for $23.01 each. As a result, the insider received 119,169 and left with 2,522 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDNA has reached a high of $47.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.46.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CDNA traded on average about 939.48K shares per day over the past 3-months and 826.46k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 53.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.24M. Shares short for CDNA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.69M with a Short Ratio of 4.58M, compared to 3.89M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.78% and a Short% of Float of 8.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $331.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $325M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $327.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $296.4M, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $367.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $375.2M and the low estimate is $357.59M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.