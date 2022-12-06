There is a good chance Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) will undergo another restructuring.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1604182 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HYFM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 11, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $26 to $8.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on May 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Toler William Douglas bought 25,000 shares for $3.73 per share. The transaction valued at 93,142 led to the insider holds 1,607,395 shares of the business.

Fitch Terence sold 3,500 shares of HYFM for $51,240 on Mar 16. The President now owns 274,225 shares after completing the transaction at $14.64 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Fitch Terence, who serves as the President of the company, sold 13,100 shares for $13.38 each. As a result, the insider received 175,278 and left with 277,725 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HYFM has reached a high of $31.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4048, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.5264.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 895.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 683.62k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 45.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.67M. Insiders hold about 5.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HYFM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.18M with a Short Ratio of 2.83M, compared to 3.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.05% and a Short% of Float of 7.30%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.47, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.37, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.13. EPS for the following year is -$0.55, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.83.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $67.21M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $72.09M to a low estimate of $62M. As of the current estimate, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $122.86M, an estimated decrease of -45.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $61.36M, a decrease of -44.40% over than the figure of -$45.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $54.58M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HYFM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $345.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $331.11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $337.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $479.42M, down -29.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $350.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $394M and the low estimate is $308.59M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.