There is a good chance Wayfair Inc. (W) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $42.10 in the prior trading day, Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) closed at $38.54, down -8.46%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5131354 shares were traded. W stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.96.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of W by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on November 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $38 from $80 previously.

On November 15, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $20.

On October 10, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $36.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on October 10, 2022, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Schaferkordt Anke sold 12 shares for $40.30 per share. The transaction valued at 484 led to the insider holds 11,298 shares of the business.

Tan Fiona sold 3,283 shares of W for $131,667 on Dec 02. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 34,645 shares after completing the transaction at $40.11 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Gulliver Kate, who serves as the CFO and Chief Admin Officer of the company, sold 1,363 shares for $39.64 each. As a result, the insider received 54,029 and left with 17,585 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, W has reached a high of $240.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.78.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.29M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 106.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.78M. Shares short for W as of Oct 13, 2022 were 21.24M with a Short Ratio of 22.69M, compared to 20.19M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.97% and a Short% of Float of 38.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 29 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.71 and a low estimate of -$3.71, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.61, with high estimates of -$0.81 and low estimates of -$2.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.39 and -$8.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.48. EPS for the following year is -$4.74, with 31 analysts recommending between -$2.38 and -$8.97.

Revenue Estimates

27 analysts predict $2.82B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.02B to a low estimate of $2.66B. As of the current estimate, Wayfair Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.12B, an estimated decrease of -9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.05B, a decrease of -6.30% over than the figure of -$9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.8B.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for W’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.71B, down -11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.03B and the low estimate is $11.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.