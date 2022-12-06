There Is Still Room For D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) was $2.45 for the day, up 13.95% from the previous closing price of $2.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 506882 shares were traded. QBTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5766 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of QBTS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On August 30, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when WEST STEVEN M bought 25,000 shares for $2.55 per share. The transaction valued at 63,750 led to the insider holds 54,021 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 41.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QBTS has reached a high of $13.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5398, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.2320.

Shares Statistics:

QBTS traded an average of 157.55K shares per day over the past three months and 109.79k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 116.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.39M. Insiders hold about 35.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.80% stake in the company. Shares short for QBTS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 229.73k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 215.92k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.6, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.51 and -$0.65.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.8M and the low estimate is $15.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 134.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.