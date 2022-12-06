There Is Still Room For Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) was $1.55 for the day, up 12.32% from the previous closing price of $1.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4286241 shares were traded. FRGE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3900.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of FRGE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.50 and its Current Ratio is at 9.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on November 30, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.75.

On November 22, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $1.75.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Vogel Kimberley H bought 33,000 shares for $1.51 per share. The transaction valued at 49,820 led to the insider holds 33,000 shares of the business.

Vogel Kimberley H bought 30,303 shares of FRGE for $50,000 on Nov 11. The Director now owns 54,303 shares after completing the transaction at $1.65 per share. On Sep 23, another insider, Hansmeyer Christoph, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,541 shares for $1.91 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,598 and bolstered with 33,900 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRGE has reached a high of $47.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5642, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.3140.

Shares Statistics:

FRGE traded an average of 803.35K shares per day over the past three months and 330.87k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 171.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.04M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FRGE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.89M with a Short Ratio of 1.84M, compared to 3.28M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.66 and -$0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.82. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.28 and -$0.33.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $107.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $108.51M and the low estimate is $106.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 46.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.