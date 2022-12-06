There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: South Pacific Resources Ltd (SPB).

In the latest session, South Pacific Resources Ltd (NYSE: SPB) closed at $62.19 down -6.73% from its previous closing price of $66.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1506955 shares were traded. SPB stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.38.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of South Pacific Resources Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Monness Crespi & Hardt on September 16, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $70 from $100 previously.

On June 24, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $102.UBS initiated its Buy rating on June 24, 2021, with a $102 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPB has reached a high of $104.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.88.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SPB has traded an average of 696.04K shares per day and 1.03M over the past ten days. A total of 41.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.98M. Shares short for SPB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.41M with a Short Ratio of 1.42M, compared to 1.34M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.45% and a Short% of Float of 4.01%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SPB is 1.68, from 1.68 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.78%. The current Payout Ratio is 96.30% for SPB, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 12, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 15, 2018 when the company split stock in a 162:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.36 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.23 and $0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.46. EPS for the following year is $2.56, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.46 and $1.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $789.82M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $811.93M to a low estimate of $769.1M. As of the current estimate, South Pacific Resources Ltd’s year-ago sales were $757.8M, an estimated increase of 4.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3B, up 5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.42B and the low estimate is $3.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.