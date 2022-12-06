This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: OmniAb Inc. (OABI)

In the latest session, OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) closed at $3.90 down -1.76% from its previous closing price of $3.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1652315 shares were traded. OABI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of OmniAb Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.00 and its Current Ratio is at 0.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Leerink on November 29, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On November 28, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when FOEHR MATTHEW W bought 300,000 shares for $3.39 per share. The transaction valued at 1,016,340 led to the insider holds 1,705,350 shares of the business.

GUSTAFSON KURT A bought 10,000 shares of OABI for $28,100 on Nov 28. The EVP, Finance and CFO now owns 170,062 shares after completing the transaction at $2.81 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Cochran Jennifer R., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $3.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 92,928 and bolstered with 55,226 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OABI has reached a high of $10.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.5570, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.2042.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OABI has traded an average of 1.21M shares per day and 1.47M over the past ten days. A total of 98.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.12M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.30% stake in the company.