This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Unisys Corporation (UIS)

As of close of business last night, Unisys Corporation’s stock clocked out at $4.65, up 1.09% from its previous closing price of $4.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1046097 shares were traded. UIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3700.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UIS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 09, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $5.

On September 15, 2021, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.Maxim Group initiated its Buy rating on September 15, 2021, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when ROBERTS LEE D bought 20,000 shares for $4.37 per share. The transaction valued at 87,400 led to the insider holds 132,586 shares of the business.

Thomson Michael M sold 10,028 shares of UIS for $211,714 on Mar 17. The Executive VP and CFO now owns 45,296 shares after completing the transaction at $21.11 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Thomson Michael M, who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, sold 4,337 shares for $22.05 each. As a result, the insider received 95,631 and left with 37,872 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UIS has reached a high of $23.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.0708, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.5743.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UIS traded 697.38K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 67.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.84M. Shares short for UIS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.88M with a Short Ratio of 2.96M, compared to 2.62M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.24% and a Short% of Float of 7.82%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.17, with high estimates of $1.43 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.03 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.82. EPS for the following year is $1.84, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.96 and $1.76.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $474.95M. It ranges from a high estimate of $497.7M to a low estimate of $465M. As of the current estimate, Unisys Corporation’s year-ago sales were $488M, an estimated decrease of -2.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $600.47M, an increase of 11.30% over than the figure of -$2.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $629.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $574.9M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.05B, down -0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.19B and the low estimate is $2.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.