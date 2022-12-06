Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) closed the day trading at $0.41 up 44.81% from the previous closing price of $0.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1283 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4352814 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NYMX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Robinson James George bought 1,151,515 shares for $1.65 per share. The transaction valued at 1,900,000 led to the insider holds 4,702,065 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NYMX has reached a high of $2.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3496, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7232.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NYMX traded about 73.41K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NYMX traded about 69.53k shares per day. A total of 91.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.75M. Insiders hold about 45.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NYMX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.71M with a Short Ratio of 1.75M, compared to 1.82M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.88% and a Short% of Float of 3.92%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.