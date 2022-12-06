Update from Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA): A steady trajectory

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1631102 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AVYA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 17, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $5.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on May 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 09 when King Theodore Walker Cheng-De bought 2,000,000 shares for $0.68 per share. The transaction valued at 1,369,118 led to the insider holds 10,998,750 shares of the business.

Spears Stephen sold 23,748 shares of AVYA for $488,734 on Dec 09. The EVP and Chief Revenue Officer now owns 38,733 shares after completing the transaction at $20.58 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, CHIRICO JAMES M, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $21.09 each. As a result, the insider received 632,700 and left with 915,376 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVYA has reached a high of $21.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3757, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9829.

Shares Statistics:

AVYA traded an average of 6.48M shares per day over the past three months and 3.73M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 85.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.40M. Insiders hold about 15.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AVYA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.15M with a Short Ratio of 17.21M, compared to 22.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.90% and a Short% of Float of 26.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.52 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.14 and -$1.12.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $634.8M to a low estimate of $558.8M. As of the current estimate, Avaya Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $760M, an estimated decrease of -23.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.97B, down -12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.89B and the low estimate is $2.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.