Update from iQIYI Inc. (IQ): A steady trajectory

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) closed the day trading at $3.15 down -5.69% from the previous closing price of $3.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 33874579 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IQ, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 01, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $4.80.

On August 23, 2022, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $2.80.Macquarie initiated its Underperform rating on August 23, 2022, with a $2.80 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IQ has reached a high of $5.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4956, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5741.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IQ traded about 12.43M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IQ traded about 17.89M shares per day. A total of 868.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 329.13M. Insiders hold about 0.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.40% stake in the company. Shares short for IQ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 54.67M with a Short Ratio of 58.65M, compared to 55.66M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.09 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.19 and -$0.04.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $1.02B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.06B to a low estimate of $1.01B. As of the current estimate, iQIYI Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.19B, an estimated decrease of -14.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.04B, a decrease of -6.60% over than the figure of -$14.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.02B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.62B, down -13.50% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.51B and the low estimate is $3.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.