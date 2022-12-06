Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 786835 shares were traded. VAPO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VAPO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on May 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $5 from $12 previously.

On April 07, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $23 to $8.

On December 17, 2020, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $36.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on December 17, 2020, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when LAWRENCE BRIAN bought 100,000 shares for $1.33 per share. The transaction valued at 132,950 led to the insider holds 235,700 shares of the business.

LIKEN JAMES W bought 75,000 shares of VAPO for $57,338 on Nov 29. The Director now owns 229,378 shares after completing the transaction at $0.76 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, Landry John, who serves as the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 16,950 shares for $0.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 13,337 and bolstered with 13,550 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VAPO has reached a high of $24.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2146, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4479.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VAPO traded about 520.66K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VAPO traded about 2.14M shares per day. A total of 26.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.85M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VAPO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 317.02k with a Short Ratio of 0.40M, compared to 360.19k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.19% and a Short% of Float of 1.30%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.72 and a low estimate of -$0.82, while EPS last year was -$0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.78, with high estimates of -$0.69 and low estimates of -$0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.28 and -$4.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.68. EPS for the following year is -$2.01, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.76 and -$2.18.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $16.54M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.1M to a low estimate of $15.6M. As of the current estimate, Vapotherm Inc.’s year-ago sales were $38.12M, an estimated decrease of -56.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.81M, an increase of 2.50% over than the figure of -$56.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VAPO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $76.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $73.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $113.29M, down -34.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $92.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $101.7M and the low estimate is $87.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.