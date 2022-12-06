Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) was $0.85 for the day, down -12.44% from the previous closing price of $0.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1205 from its previous closing price. On the day, 680693 shares were traded. WEJO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8228.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WEJO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on December 21, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WEJO has reached a high of $8.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0034, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9276.

Shares Statistics:

WEJO traded an average of 138.85K shares per day over the past three months and 228.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 104.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.49M. Insiders hold about 17.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WEJO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.32M with a Short Ratio of 1.28M, compared to 1.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 1.79%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.44 and -$1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.53. EPS for the following year is -$0.91, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.68 and -$1.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WEJO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.57M, up 265.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $42.4M and the low estimate is $27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 269.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.