What shareholders can do to beat the market with FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) stock

In the latest session, FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) closed at $2.41 down -1.23% from its previous closing price of $2.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 922660 shares were traded. FTCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of FTC Solar Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3.50 from $2 previously.

On May 23, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.Northland Capital initiated its Outperform rating on May 23, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Cook Patrick sold 8,646 shares for $2.12 per share. The transaction valued at 18,330 led to the insider holds 204,501 shares of the business.

ARC Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTCI for $176,400 on Nov 30. The 10% Owner now owns 16,053,357 shares after completing the transaction at $2.10 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, ARC Family Trust, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $1.98 each. As a result, the insider received 99,000 and left with 16,137,357 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTCI has reached a high of $8.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4038, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8486.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FTCI has traded an average of 1.23M shares per day and 1.37M over the past ten days. A total of 102.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.08M. Insiders hold about 11.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FTCI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.33M with a Short Ratio of 6.38M, compared to 4.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.25% and a Short% of Float of 6.87%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.7 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $182M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $166.59M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $175.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $270.52M, down -35.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $536.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $744.25M and the low estimate is $345.49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 205.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.