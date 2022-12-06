Which analyst expects Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Helbiz Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.22, down -6.22% from its previous closing price of $0.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0145 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12321672 shares were traded. HLBZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2320 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2151.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HLBZ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Palella Salvatore bought 4,019,293 shares for $0.18 per share. The transaction valued at 709,807 led to the insider holds 9,578,925 shares of the business.

Profumo Giulio bought 51,498 shares of HLBZ for $11,330 on Nov 14. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 51,498 shares after completing the transaction at $0.22 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Palella Salvatore, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 155,530 shares for $0.22 each. As a result, the insider paid 34,217 and bolstered with 5,559,632 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLBZ has reached a high of $9.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2748, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1704.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HLBZ traded 12.14M shares on average per day over the past three months and 49.39M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 93.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.62M. Insiders hold about 12.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HLBZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 451.87k with a Short Ratio of 0.93M, compared to 528.65k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.71% and a Short% of Float of 1.12%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $56.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.7M and the low estimate is $56.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 243.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.