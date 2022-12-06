Which analyst expects INNOVATE Corp. (VATE) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE: VATE) closed at $1.46 up 2.82% from its previous closing price of $1.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 859987 shares were traded. VATE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3901.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of INNOVATE Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Sena Michael J. bought 5,000 shares for $0.97 per share. The transaction valued at 4,845 led to the insider holds 661,905 shares of the business.

BARR WAYNE JR bought 10,000 shares of VATE for $9,299 on Nov 14. The President and CEO now owns 352,185 shares after completing the transaction at $0.93 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Sena Michael J., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $0.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,675 and bolstered with 656,905 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VATE has reached a high of $4.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8734, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0715.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VATE has traded an average of 256.06K shares per day and 233.94k over the past ten days. A total of 77.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.35M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VATE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.72M with a Short Ratio of 1.79M, compared to 1.8M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.20% and a Short% of Float of 3.81%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $248.1M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $250M to a low estimate of $250M. As of the current estimate, INNOVATE Corp.’s year-ago sales were $498.4M, an estimated decrease of -50.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $251.7M, a decrease of -43.40% over than the figure of -$50.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $251.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $251.7M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VATE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.98B, down -48.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.09B and the low estimate is $1.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.