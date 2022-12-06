Which analyst expects United Maritime Corporation (USEA) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ: USEA) closed at $3.95 up 6.47% from its previous closing price of $3.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 803047 shares were traded. USEA stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of United Maritime Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, USEA has reached a high of $8.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4908, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3715.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, USEA has traded an average of 738.12K shares per day and 1.02M over the past ten days. A total of 7.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.04M. Insiders hold about 2.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.00% stake in the company. Shares short for USEA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 402.16k with a Short Ratio of 0.56M, compared to 436.3k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.54% and a Short% of Float of 4.56%.