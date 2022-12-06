Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) was $4.41 for the day, up 4.01% from the previous closing price of $4.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 536552 shares were traded. YMAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of YMAB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on December 02, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $5 from $23 previously.

Wedbush Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on October 31, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Rajah Vignesh bought 1,195 shares for $4.92 per share. The transaction valued at 5,884 led to the insider holds 4,266 shares of the business.

Kruse Bo sold 4,000 shares of YMAB for $31,400 on Feb 22. The EVP, CFO, Secretary & Treas. now owns 181,077 shares after completing the transaction at $7.85 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, Gad Thomas, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 64,276 shares for $6.96 each. As a result, the insider received 447,117 and left with 565,032 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YMAB has reached a high of $20.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.0942, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.2406.

Shares Statistics:

YMAB traded an average of 635.36K shares per day over the past three months and 495.02k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.06M. Insiders hold about 12.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.80% stake in the company. Shares short for YMAB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.71M with a Short Ratio of 1.47M, compared to 3.86M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.49% and a Short% of Float of 10.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.98, while EPS last year was -$0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of -$0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.15 and -$3.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.39. EPS for the following year is -$1.63, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.25 and -$2.85.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $27M to a low estimate of $10.38M. As of the current estimate, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.96M, an estimated increase of 54.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.03M, an increase of 181.60% over than the figure of $54.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $79.69M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YMAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $112.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $48.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $60.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.9M, up 73.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $95.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $134.3M and the low estimate is $63M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 57.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.