A glimpse at Oscar Health Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) closed at $2.73 down -1.80% from its previous closing price of $2.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1633298 shares were traded. OSCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6100.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Oscar Health Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 14, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $5.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on June 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Baltrus Victoria sold 2,789 shares for $2.84 per share. The transaction valued at 7,910 led to the insider holds 20,673 shares of the business.

Weaver Dennis sold 1,624 shares of OSCR for $4,606 on Dec 02. The Chief Clinical Officer now owns 27,110 shares after completing the transaction at $2.84 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Blackley Richard Scott, who serves as the Chief Transformation Officer of the company, sold 3,369 shares for $2.84 each. As a result, the insider received 9,554 and left with 303,647 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSCR has reached a high of $11.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5726, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.7974.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OSCR has traded an average of 2.07M shares per day and 2.01M over the past ten days. A total of 212.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 177.46M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for OSCR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.65M with a Short Ratio of 8.03M, compared to 9.18M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.08% and a Short% of Float of 7.90%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.63 and a low estimate of -$0.8, while EPS last year was -$1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.97, with high estimates of -$0.7 and low estimates of -$1.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.34 and -$2.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.58. EPS for the following year is -$1.53, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.27 and -$1.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $962.16M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $975M to a low estimate of $949.33M. As of the current estimate, Oscar Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $414.21M, an estimated increase of 132.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $925.2M, an increase of 86.50% less than the figure of $132.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $946M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $904.39M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.84B, up 106.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.67B and the low estimate is $4.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.