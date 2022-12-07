A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

After finishing at $60.85 in the prior trading day, Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE: BERY) closed at $61.47, up 1.02%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1293221 shares were traded. BERY stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.54.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BERY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 26 when Hill Michael Edward sold 1,000 shares for $47.17 per share. The transaction valued at 47,170 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Salmon Tom sold 24,207 shares of BERY for $387,312 on Aug 26. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 66,193 shares after completing the transaction at $16.00 per share. On Dec 29, another insider, Begle Curt, who serves as the President of the company, sold 14,000 shares for $73.99 each. As a result, the insider received 1,035,860 and left with 28,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Berry’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BERY has reached a high of $74.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.93.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 945.57K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.2M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 124.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.89M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BERY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.74M with a Short Ratio of 1.79M, compared to 1.72M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.39% and a Short% of Float of 1.59%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.23 and a low estimate of $1.59, while EPS last year was $1.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.61, with high estimates of $1.79 and low estimates of $1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.4 and $7.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.35. EPS for the following year is $7.8, with 19 analysts recommending between $8.5 and $6.15.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $3.65B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.97B to a low estimate of $3.36B. As of the current estimate, Berry Global Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.67B, an estimated decrease of -0.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BERY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.85B, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.52B and the low estimate is $12.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.