A Stock You Should Be Looking At: CarLotz Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

The price of CarLotz Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ) closed at $0.16 in the last session, down -4.72% from day before closing price of $0.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0079 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1670482 shares were traded. LOTZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1580.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LOTZ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 16, 2021, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when Peker Lev sold 1,153 shares for $0.18 per share. The transaction valued at 210 led to the insider holds 3,205,396 shares of the business.

Kaya Ozan sold 129,969 shares of LOTZ for $23,018 on Nov 23. The President now owns 970,031 shares after completing the transaction at $0.18 per share. On Oct 21, another insider, Peker Lev, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 5,056 shares for $0.25 each. As a result, the insider received 1,279 and left with 3,206,549 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOTZ has reached a high of $3.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2457, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6697.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LOTZ traded on average about 620.50K shares per day over the past 3-months and 934.83k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 119.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.69M. Insiders hold about 21.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LOTZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.19M with a Short Ratio of 3.35M, compared to 3.12M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.78% and a Short% of Float of 4.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1 and -$1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1. EPS for the following year is -$0.75, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.75 and -$0.75.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $75.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $75.3M to a low estimate of $75.3M. As of the current estimate, CarLotz Inc.’s year-ago sales were $68.04M, an estimated increase of 10.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $66.07M, a decrease of -20.50% less than the figure of $10.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $84.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $47.44M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOTZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $294.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $294.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $294.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $258.53M, up 14.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $302.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $302.4M and the low estimate is $302.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.