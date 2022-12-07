A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN)

After finishing at $0.35 in the prior trading day, Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) closed at $0.34, down -4.56%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0161 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1164792 shares were traded. CYBN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CYBN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYBN has reached a high of $1.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4856, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6572.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.04M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 180.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.76M. Insiders hold about 20.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.39% stake in the company. Shares short for CYBN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.1M with a Short Ratio of 3.33M, compared to 3.58M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.29.