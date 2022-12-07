A Stock You Should Be Looking At: View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

The price of View Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) closed at $1.20 in the last session, down -8.40% from day before closing price of $1.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 653575 shares were traded. VIEW stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1600.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VIEW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 17, 2021, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6 to $5.

On May 19, 2021, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $11.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on May 19, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Mulpuri Rao bought 59,930 shares for $1.39 per share. The transaction valued at 83,303 led to the insider holds 211,166 shares of the business.

Mulpuri Rao bought 33,275 shares of VIEW for $46,585 on Nov 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 151,236 shares after completing the transaction at $1.40 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Mulpuri Rao, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 44,349 shares for $1.41 each. As a result, the insider paid 62,532 and bolstered with 117,961 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIEW has reached a high of $5.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2442, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6340.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VIEW traded on average about 1.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 538.74k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 214.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 183.95M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VIEW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.49M with a Short Ratio of 13.68M, compared to 14.47M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.07% and a Short% of Float of 16.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.08 and -$1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.08. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.65 and -$0.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIEW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $109.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $109.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $109.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $74.01M, up 47.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $208.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $208.6M and the low estimate is $208.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 91.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.