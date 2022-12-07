An investigation into Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s technical aspects

The price of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) closed at $1.21 in the last session, down -11.03% from day before closing price of $1.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20252097 shares were traded. ACB stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1900.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ACB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACB has reached a high of $6.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2608, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0592.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ACB traded on average about 12.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11.3M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 300.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 275.89M. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.99% stake in the company. Shares short for ACB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 33.25M with a Short Ratio of 32.27M, compared to 34.69M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $39.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $43.69M to a low estimate of $36.88M. As of the current estimate, Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $48.57M, an estimated decrease of -19.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $228.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $120.25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $162.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $163.28M, down -0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $208.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $295.06M and the low estimate is $180.44M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.