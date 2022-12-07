An investigation into Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s technical aspects

The price of Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) closed at $26.19 in the last session, down -5.55% from day before closing price of $27.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1272420 shares were traded.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RVLV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 74.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on August 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $20 from $30 previously.

On August 04, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $59 to $23.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on July 26, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $22.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 07 when Mente Michael sold 66,211 shares for $52.81 per share. The transaction valued at 3,496,524 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Karanikolas Michael sold 66,211 shares of RVLV for $3,496,524 on Apr 07. The CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $52.81 per share. On Apr 07, another insider, MMMK Development, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 66,211 shares for $52.81 each. As a result, the insider received 3,496,524 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Revolve’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVLV has reached a high of $71.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.43.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RVLV traded on average about 1.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 939.74k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 73.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.48M. Shares short for RVLV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.69M with a Short Ratio of 11.25M, compared to 12.24M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.31% and a Short% of Float of 36.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.16 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $258.11M. It ranges from a high estimate of $265M to a low estimate of $241.16M. As of the current estimate, Revolve Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $244.06M, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $244.72M, an increase of 2.00% less than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $270.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $231.4M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RVLV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $891.39M, up 20.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.35B and the low estimate is $1.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.