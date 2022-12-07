An overall feel about Cantaloupe Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP) stock in the current moment?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 594984 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cantaloupe Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Harris Ian Jiro bought 4,679 shares for $4.80 per share. The transaction valued at 22,459 led to the insider holds 106,100 shares of the business.

Venkatesan Ravi bought 10,500 shares of CTLP for $50,820 on Jun 15. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 80,583 shares after completing the transaction at $4.84 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Harris Ian Jiro, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,412 shares for $4.85 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,848 and bolstered with 101,421 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTLP has reached a high of $9.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3744, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1799.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CTLP has traded an average of 427.32K shares per day and 516.53k over the past ten days. A total of 71.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.33M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CTLP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 965.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.57M, compared to 974.18k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 1.66%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTLP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $230.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $229.66M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $230.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $205.2M, up 12.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $259.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $263.7M and the low estimate is $256.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.