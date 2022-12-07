Analysis of comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR): Selected Notes

The closing price of comScore Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) was $1.26 for the day, down -0.79% from the previous closing price of $1.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2671550 shares were traded. SCOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SCOR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on August 10, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $4.50 from $6 previously.

On June 28, 2021, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

Loop Capital Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 11, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Cerberus Capital Management, L bought 25,000 shares for $1.36 per share. The transaction valued at 33,905 led to the insider holds 720,157 shares of the business.

Patterson Martin Edward bought 1,000 shares of SCOR for $1,390 on Nov 30. The Director now owns 81,569 shares after completing the transaction at $1.39 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Wendling Brian J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $1.38 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,900 and bolstered with 97,069 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCOR has reached a high of $3.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3730, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9865.

Shares Statistics:

SCOR traded an average of 291.45K shares per day over the past three months and 279.66k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 93.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.41M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SCOR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.69M with a Short Ratio of 4.54M, compared to 4.87M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.10% and a Short% of Float of 6.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.26, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $98.8M to a low estimate of $93.18M. As of the current estimate, comScore Inc.’s year-ago sales were $91.8M, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $103.45M, an increase of 7.20% over than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $109.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $98.62M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $391M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $377.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $385.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $367.01M, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $407.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $418M and the low estimate is $398.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.