Are analysts optimistic about Cerus Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CERS) stock?

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) closed the day trading at $3.93 down -1.50% from the previous closing price of $3.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1078760 shares were traded. CERS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8949.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CERS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 26, 2020, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on February 26, 2020, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Swisher Daniel N JR sold 12,500 shares for $3.91 per share. The transaction valued at 48,875 led to the insider holds 113,808 shares of the business.

Menard Chrystal sold 10,000 shares of CERS for $51,800 on Aug 15. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 164,871 shares after completing the transaction at $5.18 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Benjamin Richard J, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $5.12 each. As a result, the insider received 51,194 and left with 172,665 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CERS has reached a high of $7.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7100, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7154.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CERS traded about 1.24M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CERS traded about 943.06k shares per day. A total of 177.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 171.72M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CERS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.13M with a Short Ratio of 6.21M, compared to 6.89M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.03% and a Short% of Float of 4.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CERS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $186.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $162.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $174.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $130.86M, up 33.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $204.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $212.7M and the low estimate is $192.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.