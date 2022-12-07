Are analysts optimistic about Sphere 3D Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ANY) stock?

The closing price of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) was $0.28 for the day, down -7.15% from the previous closing price of $0.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0216 from its previous closing price. On the day, 545393 shares were traded. ANY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ANY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on January 19, 2016, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On June 24, 2015, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANY has reached a high of $4.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4029, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9799.

Shares Statistics:

ANY traded an average of 445.29K shares per day over the past three months and 320.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 67.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.56M. Insiders hold about 4.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ANY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.06M with a Short Ratio of 1.28M, compared to 1.12M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.59% and a Short% of Float of 1.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.